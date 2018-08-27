From giants to dragons, and all sorts of stories in-between

We’ve all heard tales of evil knights and friendly giants, of floating castles and magic spells, of dragon’s flames and icy queens, and following their latest atmospheric voyage through ancient Celtic stories, Marina Katsari and Vangelis Gettos will be strumming old Cypriot tales and enchanting audiences through their upcoming event Dragons All Over Cyprus.

The duo will explore lore from medieval Cyprus, and recount it in the Cypriot native tongue, enriched by the harmonious echoes of Cypriot and medieval music.

Katsari grew up to storytelling, and she remembers being influenced by the stories her parents used to tell her. She studied early childhood education at the University of Cyprus before heading to the University of Warwick where she got her masters in drama and theatre in education.

Gettos graduated from the Law School of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, and holds a masters in criminal sciences from Sophia Antipolis, France. He has devised both script and music for many musical performances across Greece and Cyprus in which he has also participated as a musician.

Dragons all over Cyprus

Storytelling and live performance for all the family. August 31. In Greek. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7.30pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420