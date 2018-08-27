Go-ahead for church service in the north

A religious service is to be carried out on Sunday at the church of Timios Prodromos in Gypsou, Famagusta in the north.

The Bishopric of Constantia-Famagusta said in a written statement on Monday that their request filed through the United Nations to authorities in the north for permission to carry out a liturgy at the church of Gypsou village has been approved.

The liturgy commemorates the beheading of St John the Baptist. The church of Timios Prodromos is dedicated to Saint John.

Those interested in attending the liturgy on Sunday may call the community leader of Gypsou, Panikos Yiasoumi at 99 448027.