Handmade crafts exhibition

Fans of handmade crafts should not miss an event on September 2 at the Limassol old port where visitors will get the opportunity to view a variety of items created by artists islandwide including handbags, soaps, candles, jewellery, beeswax cream, objects made from recycled material, juices, sweets, art with painted pebbles and even homemade pasta!

The site will also have a ready-assembled traditional loom, and visitors will be able to witness first-hand how the weaving process takes place.

Hand Made and More Exhibition

Group handmade items exhibition. September 2. Old Port Square, Limassol. 11am-10pm