Money for Nothing concerts offer rock fans value for money

The UK’s Dire Straits top tribute group Money for Nothing will play in Pissouri, Tala and Paralimni for performances that promise to be money well spent.

Money for Nothing was formed in 2000 as a tribute to one of the world’s premier rock bands. The abundant energy and musicality of their performance makes Money For Nothing a must see for any rock enthusiast or Dire Straits fan. Fronting the band is guitarist and Mark Knopfler sound-alike Aled Williams. Behind him the line-up features top-class and experienced musicians that make this band a worthy tribute to Dire Straits. Aled and all the band have studied Dire Straits in great depth to make their tribute to be as close as possible to the real thing.

The Money for Nothing stage show has been performed all over Britain and the world, at all types of venues and events – from music festivals and theatres to nightclubs. 2010 saw them headline the main night on Europe’s biggest tribute festival.

September 2011 saw them take their show to India to perform at a sell-out concert where they headlined an event held at one of Bangalore’s largest amphitheatres.

Dire Straits are one of the most successful bands to ever come out of the UK, they have sold in excess of 120 million albums worldwide and were the UK’s first stadium rock band. Their best-selling album Brothers in Arms was an international blockbuster selling over 30 million copies and becoming the fourth best-selling album in UK chart history. Brothers In Arms was also the first ever CD single, and the first ever album to sell over one million copies on CD. Dire Straits also won numerous awards including three Brit Awards, four Grammys and two MTV Music Video Awards, and in 2009 they were awarded the Music Heritage Award.

Dire Straits Tribute

Performances by the tribute band Money for Nothing. August 31 Pissouri Amphitheatre, Limassol. September 1&2 Tala Amphitheatre. September 4 Paralimni Amphitheatre. All 8pm.

€18. Tel: 96-818066