The Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council has sent more boxes with humanitarian aid to the fire victims of Attica, Greece, it was announced on Monday.

The boxes contain medicine, clothes, shoes, food and other items and are part of the ongoing fundraiser of the organisation.

The public can donate items and money until September 30 under the campaign. More info is available at the council’s website www.volunteerism-cc.org.cy