Teachers willing to continue dialogue, schools will open as normal (Update 1)

Teachers on Monday expressed their willingness to continue the dialogue regarding the government’s efforts to streamline education, but remain resolute in their positions and measures.

At a news conference, unions explained their reasons for rejecting the government compromise proposal on Friday.

Secondary school union Oelmek president Yiannos Socratous said that even though the unions had requested the government’s proposal in writing, it was given to them orally, which forced them to consider whether they should exit the dialogue or continue and see where it led, with unions choosing the latter.

The unions on Monday affirmed their willingness to continue the dialogue, and welcomed one of Anastasiades’ proposals – relating to early retirement – saying it would have multiple benefits.

They also affirmed that schools would open on September 3, after which they will convene in regional assemblies to discuss any measures that need to be taken.

Meanwhile, a broad meeting was convened Monday morning chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades in order to determine the legal measures that the government could take if teachers refused to perform their duties when the school year begins.

The meeting was also attended by the finance minister, representatives of the educational service committee and the legal service.

Presidential sources told Sigmalive said that the measures would target each individual teacher who will refuse to perform duties, and will include, among other measures: the conducting of disciplinary proceedings, the reduction of salaries, the addition of teaching hours proportional to the hours abstained from work.

Anastasiades is also expected to hold a public speech following the teachers’ unions press conference on Monday, where he will respond to their arguments and explain the reasons behind the government’s efforts to streamline education.

On Tuesday the House labour committee, in the presence of the education minister and representatives of the three teachers unions, will hold an extraordinary meeting to talk about the crisis in the public education sector.

Teachers unions will reconvene on Wednesday in order to determine their next moves and to specify the extra-curricular activities from which teachers will abstain.