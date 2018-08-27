New startup aiming to improve services in Cyprus set to launch soon

The new website will help locals make better decisions by learning from others’ experiences and by sharing their own through online reviews.

There is a new local services review platform in town. opiokalos.com which is set to launch next month is the first website in Cyprus that connects locals with the best businesses, and business owners with their communities through reviews.

‘Our main advantage is fourfold: we publish reviews as written by consumers with no possibility for businesses to change, remove or re-order them, we build businesses reputation based on service quality, we offer free access to everyone and we have zero tolerance for fraud’ said Opiokalos founder Anca Rachita.

While the first advantage is quite self-explanatory, Rachita further explained that even though people in Cyprus can find recommendations on social media or from relatives, most of these turn out to be biased or not based on a larger unrelated community.

How does it work?

As for how it will work, Opiokalos.com is creating a technology that is focused on improving user experience, thus making it easy for people searching for specific services to find them by either browsing categories or by searching for specific business names and keywords related to the needed service. Their technology will also allow users to customise and personalise their search to help them find exactly what they are looking for. In case the searched business is not yet available, Opiokalos.com will also allow users to create a listing for it and then review it.

This is a win-win situation

The platform is aiming to help businesses build their online reputation and improve their services.

“We want Opiokalos to be a win-win for both communities and business owners. Clients want convenience, if they can’t find a business they can’t choose it and if they find it they need to trust it first before engaging in a purchase,” said Rachita.

Opiokalos already has many enquiries from Cyprus businesses that want to take part in this brand-new way of working with their customers, but at first, they will feature only the best businesses in terms of service while it will allow its database to expand slowly.

The platform offers a free plan for business owners but also paid plans for more serious collaborations.

Early-bird service providers know that thousands of residents and millions of yearly visitors to the island will value Opiokalos’ way of doing business.

Care to join us? Please contact us on [email protected] or call us on 00357 998 45 994.

