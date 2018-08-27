Road closures this week

August 27th, 2018

Due to roadworks and rubbish collection, parts of the Nicosia-Limassol and Limassol-Paphos highways will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, August 28 and 29, the section from the Alambra exit to the Skarinou exit on the Nicosia-Limassol highway will be closed from 6:30am to 4:00pm.

Only about 200m of the road towards Limassol will be closed with traffic directed into other lanes.

On Friday, August 31, multiple parts of the Limassol-Paphos highway will be closed from 8:00am – 1:00pm in both directions. The closures will extend from the Konia roundabout to Aphrodite’s Rock.

 

