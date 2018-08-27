Second suspect arrested in car-wash arson

Police arrested a man in Nicosia on Sunday in connection with an arson attack on a car wash in Strovolos last Thursday.

The 29-year-old man was detained after his car was stopped at 5.30pm in Nicosia by members of the drug squad.

During a search of his home officers found a gun and 30 cartridges.

Another man, 28, was arrested for the same incident on Saturday. He was remanded for eight days by the Nicosia district court on Sunday.

The fire which was put out by the fire service early on Thursday damaged equipment at the car wash.