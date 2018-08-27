Temperatures to fall somewhat this week

Lower temperatures and partly cloudy weather have been forecast by the met office for the next couple of days.

On Monday the temperature will be around 35C in the Nicosia region, 30C to 32C in coastal areas and 28C in the higher mountains.

At night it is expected to be clear with temperatures dropping to around 23C in most areas and a cool 15C in Troodos.

On Tuesday it will be mostly sunny with some clouds building up in the afternoons in the mountains and inland. Temperatures will fall slightly until Wednesday and are a little below normal for this time of the year.

No change in temperatures is expected for Thursday.