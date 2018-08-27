Three men arrested for drugs

The drug squad arrested three men, one 29-year-old and two 32-year-olds, on Sunday in Sotira, Famagusta, in connection with the illegal possession of drugs.

The authorities said they were monitoring the car of the 29-year-old from Sotira following a tip-off that a drug deal was about to take place.

A car with the two 32-year-olds approached, the driver from Avgorou and passenger from Xylofagou. The police said that they parked temporarily next to the 29-year-old, and left.

The drug squad say they followed and stopped the 29-year-old, finding three little bags of cocaine weighing a total of five grammes.

The officers then prepared to search the 29-year-old’s home. Just before the drug squad could begin, they said that both 32-year-olds arrived at the scene and were stopped. Once they saw police, they attempted to escape at high speed.

Their car was eventually trapped and immobilised. The two 32-year-olds were searched and found to have 0.5 grammes of cannabis and €3,300.

The driver also tested positive for drugs.