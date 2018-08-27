Woman arrested for nursing home Facebook scam

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after her employer, 58, who owns a nursing home in the Paphos district, reported her for allegedly extorting nearly €64,000 from her.

The employee allegedly told her employer that she needed the money to convince Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to donate money to the business to help pay off its amassed debts which amount to millions of euros.

The 58-year-old told police that the young woman had showed her on March 2016 a story on her mobile phone that Zuckerberg had become a father and that he was celebrating the birth of his child by giving money to those in need.

The owner of the nursing home then agreed to send a letter to him asking for help to pay off the business’ debts amounting to millions of euros and the suspect had offered to do it.

Since then, the woman reported that the 25-year-old had been asking her money allegedly for legal fees and trips she had to make abroad concerning the matter. She said she gave the 25-year-old in total €63,956.