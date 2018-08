A 56-year-old Nicosia man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly tried to smuggle a foreign national in the boot of his car while returning to the Republic from the north. The foreign national was also detained, police said.

The man was arrested at around 10pm on Monday at the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint.

Police said he was returning from the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state.

Officers carrying out a routine check found a 47-year-old foreign national in the boot of his car.