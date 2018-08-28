House efforts to relieve education crisis fail

Efforts by the House labour committee to relieve the tension in education failed on Tuesday as the government refused to withdraw the measures it announced last month aiming at the streamlining of state schools.

The extraordinary meeting of the committee – convened to discuss the labour issues that led to the crisis in public education – was adjourned for Wednesday for a joint session with the House education committee.

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris, representatives of teacher unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek and House speaker Demetris Syllouris were at Tuesday’s meeting.

All parties, except ruling Disy, were in favour of postponing all the measures by the government and unions so that the dialogue could start anew.

Unions agreed to this but Hambiaouris said that this would not be possible as teachers return to schools on Monday and staffing has been made based on the four cabinet decisions of last month.

The measures concern the abolition and reduction of exemptions from teaching hours for extracurricular activities and based on years of service and/or age. These measures aimed to save funds spent on employment of additional teachers and spend them instead on programmes and projects in state education.

Any change, the minister said, would cause problems. Hambiaouris said that the educational service committee will need two months to complete any changes in staffing of schools.

The minister said however that he is willing to discuss any other compensatory measures that could be introduced which would not affect staffing.

Unions will carry on as scheduled with their mass protest march on Tuesday afternoon from the offices of public service union Pasydy to the presidential palace.

