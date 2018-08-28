Lapithos mosque draws ire of residents

A fourth mosque is being built in the village of Lapithos in the north, the newspaper Afrika reported on Tuesday, drawing the criticism of residents in the area.

According to a letter the residents sent to the newspaper, the ‘municipality’ has remained quiet on the matter and the construction of the mosque has caused a lot of noise and dust in the area.

The residents also pointed a finger at the ‘municipality’ saying that yet another mosque is being built instead of a school.

The mosque, the newspaper reported, is being built on a large plot of land in a residential area, and the funds for its construction were donated by the Turkish ‘embassy’ in the north.

