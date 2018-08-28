Pilgrims head to Tekke mosque from the north

Around 350 people from the north took part in a pilgrimage on Tuesday to the Hala Sultan Tekke in Larnaca to celebrate Kurban Bajrami.

Just before 10:30am, four buses were escorted by the police to the mosque. The pilgrimage marked the Feast of the Sacrifice, known in Turkish as the Kurban Bayrami, or in Arabic as the Eid al-Adha.

In the salt lake area police and emergency response units were ready early to ensure smooth passage. Some tourists were also turned away due to the large number of pilgrims.