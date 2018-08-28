Police warn of road closures to facilitate teachers’ protest Tuesday evening

Teachers' protest last July

Police on Tuesday informed the public that part of the Demosthenis Severis and Presidential Palace avenues in Nicosia would be closed in the afternoon during the protest march by teachers.

Part of Demosthenis Severis avenue – from its junction with Grivas Dighenis avenue up to Evagoras avenue and Michail Karaolis street near the old GSP stadium, will be closed between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, police said.

The Presidential Palace Avenue will be closed from the roundabout outside the Presidential Palace up to Demosthenis Severis avenue. The Presidential Palace avenue will be given back to traffic after the protest is over.

