Russia in biggest naval Mediterranean build-up since Syrian intervention

The Russian Navy has dispatched the biggest task force to the Mediterranean Sea since the start of Russia’s intervention in the Syrian conflict in September 2015, Russian daily Izvestia reported.

* The task force includes 10 ships and two submarines

* Most of the ships carry ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles

* Several more ships are on their way to join the task force

* Izvestia cites military experts as saying the fleet will be able to support the Syrian army’s campaign in rebel-held Idlib Province



More later…