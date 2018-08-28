Soldier charged with illegal arms possession

A National Guard master sergeant was charged before a court-martial on Tuesday in connection with illegal arms found at his barracks last week.

The sergeant, 47, from Limassol, faces charges of illegal possession of a revolver, a hand-grenade, and other items, as well as theft.

The weapons were found on August 1 while repairs were being carried out to the ceiling of the showers at the barracks in the Larnaca area.

Workers found,  a revolver, a hand grenade, explosives, a hood, and smoke grenades wrapped in waterproof material.

The items were collected by police and underwent forensic tests, including collection of genetic material, which was later matched to the suspect

On Tuesday, police asked the court-martial to remand the sergeant in custody until his trial but the court reserved decision until Wednesday. The suspect will remain in custody until then.

