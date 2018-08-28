Thousands of teachers protest government measures

Thousands of teachers marched on the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Tuesday, in protest over streamlining measures in public school passed by the cabinet last month.

Approximately 4,000 to 5,000 teachers had gathered before the protest started at 6pm, while some media reported that numbers surged to over 8,000.

Teachers gathered at the protest carried signs reading, Hands off Education! Dialogue = Democracy, while some wore shirts saying No to the dissolution of public schools.

During the march, protesters called on Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris to quit.

One teacher told Sigma TV he was marching for respect towards educators, and because “the government’s and the minister’s proposals are an offence to our dignity and ethos.”

The spokesman of the teaching union Oelmek, Yiannos Socratous said: “This will be the springboard for other social struggles. Today, a brilliant page is being written for education in Cyprus. Some have sought to demean us. The struggle will not end here.”