Tree fall at Kato Pyrgos camp was ‘isolated incident’ community leader says

The community leader of Kato Pyrgos, Nicos Kleanthous, said on Tuesday that they prune trees every spring and that last Saturday’s incident, when a eucalyptus branch fell at the local camping site during an event injuring three people, was an isolated one.

Kleanthous told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the community council prunes each May, including the eucalyptus trees at the camping site. Saturday’s incident, he said, was “an isolated and unforeseen one.”

Last Saturday a eucalyptus branch fell on two women, aged 28 and 38 and a 44-year-old man, during an event at the camping site of Kato Pyrgos. The two injured women were taken to a private hospital in Nicosia with leg fractures. The man, who was not seriously injured, was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of Paphos hospital. There were around 300 people at the campsite, at the time, CNA reported.

Senior official of the forestry department, Andreas Christou, said that there had been similar incidents in the past also in parks in Nicosia. Usually eucalyptus branches fall between June and July, sometimes August, he said, even in days when there is no wind.

The forestry department, he said, prunes eucalyptus trees especially in areas where there are many visitors, such as campsites and parks.

Christou called on the public to keep in mind that trees are not static and that they have dynamics.

Mayor of Polis Chrysochous, Yiotis Papachristofi, said that after the incident at Kato Pyrgos, the forestry department had pruned eucalyptus trees at the Polis campsite.