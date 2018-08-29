Animal Party complain of racehorse cruelty

The Animal Party announced on Wednesday it received a complaint, accompanied by video footage, over the cruel treatment of racehorses.

“It’s not enough that the horses at the race-track have to work and race for bets, certain people, rather than respecting and caring for them, beat and mishandle the race horses instead,” the party said.

The relevant video documentation, the party added, shows an unknown person mercilessly whipping a horse which is assumed to participate in races.

The party has asked the relevant authorities to provide explanations on the matter, and veterinarian authorities to carry out medical examinations on the specific horse and all other racehorses which may suffer similar abuse.