DNA links army sergeant to 2006 explosives find (updated)

Following his release by a court-martial where he was charged with possession of illegal arms, police on Wednesday re-arrested a 47-year-old National Guard master sergeant in connection with a case of possession of explosives found 12 years ago in Limassol.

The non-commissioned officer was re-arrested after authorities matched his DNA with genetic material collected from explosives found in a flat in Yermasoyia during a drugs bust in March 2006.

In that case, police arrested two men, aged 31 and 50, for possession and trafficking of 1.2 kilos of cocaine and 6.5 kilos of cannabis.

Officers also seized two pieces of TNT explosive weighing one pound, two detonators, and pieces of detonation cord.

Forensics found genetic material on the two pieces of TNT and one of the cords, which they matched to the sergeant 12 years later.

The two traffickers were convicted to 12 years in jail early in 2007.

The sergeant is expected to be brought before a court on Thursday for a remand hearing.

On Tuesday, the master sergeant was charged before a court-martial in connection with illegal arms found at his barracks last week.

The 47-year-old from Limassol, faces charges of illegal possession of a revolver, a hand-grenade and other items, as well as theft.

The weapons were found on August 1 while repairs were being carried out to the ceiling of the showers at the barracks in the Larnaca area.

Workers found a revolver, a hand grenade, explosives, a hood and smoke grenades wrapped in waterproof material.

The items underwent forensic tests, including collection of genetic material, which was later matched to the suspect

On Tuesday, police asked the court-martial to remand the sergeant in custody until his trial but the court reserved decision until Wednesday.

The sergeant was said to be moonlighting as a security guard at a Limassol establishment, which police had had their eye on.