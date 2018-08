A nine-year-old boy has been admitted to hospital after he was bitten by a dog in Paphos on Wednesday morning.

The boy’s injuries were not serious but doctors decided to keep him under observation at Paphos general hospital as a precaution.

Police said the incident happened at 10am after the dog apparently broke its chain and bit the child who was cycling.

The dog belongs to a neighbour of the boy’s family.

Police were investigating the matter.