A TUS Airways aircraft with 100 passengers on board made an unscheduled landing at Larnaca airport on Wednesday due to a technical problem.

The aircraft had departed from Tel Aviv and was headed to Crete when it asked to land at Larnaca airport at around 7pm due to a technical fault.

State radio CyBC said the aircraft was leaking fuel from the right wing, something which had been noticed by passengers.

It landed safely as fire crews stood by on the runway as a precaution.