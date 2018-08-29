Cyprus-France Search and Rescue Exercise conducted

A joint Search and Rescue (SAR) Exercise, titled “CYFRA-03/18” was conducted on Tuesday, 28th of August 2018, near the coast of Cyprus, with the participation of SAR Units and Personnel of Cyprus and France.

According to a press release issued by Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Larnaca, the exercise was conducted within the framework of cooperation development, aiming the successful confrontation of Search and Rescue incidents or emergency situations that might arise during operations within the Exclusive Economic Zone and the Search and Rescue Region of the Republic of Cyprus as well as rescue of refugees.

The French Frigate «CHEVALIER PAUL» and Fast Patrol Boat TSOMAKIS of the Navy Command of National Guard and air assets (helicopters of Cyprus Police Aviation Unit) of the RoC took part in the Aeronautical SAR Exercise under the operational control and coordination of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Larnaca, in close cooperation with the French Navy.

The scenario dealt with a simulated “Maritime Accident and rescue of a boat with shipwrecked persons, resulting the immediate implementation of the Cyprus National SAR Plan “NEARCHOS” by the JRCC Larnaca in order to confront the situation.

SAREX “CYFRA-03/18” is the third exercise for 2018, conducted within the framework of a long-lasting cooperation, between the JRCC Larnaca (which represents the SAR system of the Republic of Cyprus) and the French Navy.

