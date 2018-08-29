Four arrests after 2kg cannabis find

Four men are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, cannabis use, cannabis possession with intent to supply and money laundering after a 33-year-old man from Limassol was found with 2.17kg on Tuesday, police said.

At around 7pm on Tuesday evening, drug squad officers stopped, searched and arrested the suspect after he was spotted placing a plastic bag on the ground in an open space in the Limassol area. The plastic bag contained two nylon bags which contained a total of 2.17kg of cannabis, police said

Investigations led to the arrest of three more men, aged 23, 34 and 39.

Police then searched the men’s homes and vehicles. They said the 39-year-old was found to have 7.5 grammes of cannabis in his home, the 34-year-old was found to have half a gramme in his vehicle and the 23-year-old was found with a grinder, scale and the amount of €16,900.