Four drivers caught using subsidised fuel, fined over €6,000 in total

Four cars using coloured diesel illegally were confiscated in the Nicosia district by the customs department, it was announced on Wednesday.

Coloured diesel fuel is subsidised by the state for agricultural vehicles and it is illegal for motorists to purchase for regular vehicles.

The customs department said that the individuals caught with the fuel asked to settle the case out of court and offered to pay the due taxes.

A total of €6,600 was paid and the four vehicles were returned to their owners.