Four drivers caught using subsidised fuel, fined over €6,000 in total

August 29th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Four drivers caught using subsidised fuel, fined over €6,000 in total

Four cars using coloured diesel illegally were confiscated in the Nicosia district by the customs department, it was announced on Wednesday.

Coloured diesel fuel is subsidised by the state for agricultural vehicles and it is illegal for motorists to purchase for regular vehicles.

The customs department said that the individuals caught with the fuel asked to settle the case out of court and offered to pay the due taxes.

A total of €6,600 was paid and the four vehicles were returned to their owners.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close