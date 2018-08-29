House committees to meet again on education crisis

August 29th, 2018

Tuesday's meeting at parliament

The House labour and education committee is scheduled to meet at 1pm to discuss the crisis in public education.

The meeting will be attended by the education minister, the auditor-general, the general director of the education ministry, the head of the budget of the finance ministry, the teachers’ unions, parents associations and others.

On Tuesday, thousands of teachers and their supporters took to the streets to protest against the government’s decision to take measures to streamline teaching time.

The ministry of education reiterated that the measures will remain in place but the government is willing to adopt other solutions which compensate the teachers.

