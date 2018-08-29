Jazzing things up again

You know that the summer holidays are over when those on the local music scene are advertising the beginning of their musical season and the fact that they are back.

Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia brings live jazz back in town on Saturday when the Ad Lib Jazz Quartet will take to the stage. The quartet will star Sarah Fenwick on vocals, Alexis Kasinos on guitar, Marios Spyrou on drums and Costas Challoumas on double bass.

Fenwick, nicknamed Lady Jazz, is recognised as one of the leading improvisational jazz singers on the island as well as being one of our most original voices in the genre. Her career stretches back to 1992 when she started to sing professionally in Nicosia.

Kasinos studied Jazz Guitar Performance at the Codarts Conservatory of Rotterdam. During his studies in the Netherlands he performed with a number of ensembles in well-known venues. He currently performs with different bands as a sideman and a leader, playing concerts with original compositions and arrangements.

Spyrou was inspired from an early age by his father, who is also a jazz drummer. He has played extensively with the top Cypriot jazz musicians and has a Masters in Jazz from the Koninklijk Conservatorium in Holland.

Challoumas studied double bass and music theory with Nikos Ioannou and continued his studies at The Collective School of Music in New York. He has been part of a number of music ensembles and has collaborated in concerts and theatrical performances in Cyprus and abroad.

Ad Lib Jazz Quartet

Live performance by the quartet. September 1. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Xanthis Xenierou 35, Nicosia. 8pm. €10/5. Tel: 95-147711