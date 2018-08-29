Larnaca road network to undergo major repairs from next month

The continuation of the second phase of Larnaca’s road restoration, damaged by previous works on the sewage system, is expected to begin in late September.

Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said dozens of roads will be under repair as of September 17.

The government has allocated €2 million for streets in the downtown area, harbour areas, and around government buildings

“This is only a fraction of the total cost we feel is needed to get roads and network back to the expected standard of a modern European city,” the mayor said, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

Main roads such as the Chrysopolitissis – Mitropoleos road will also be fixed since they pose a safety risk to the public, he added.

“The total amount needed for the full restoration of the Larnaca motorway is about €13 million, which can only be made available to the municipality with state support,” he said.