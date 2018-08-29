LGBT group says under-18s should have full gender ID rights

Accept-LGBT Cyprus have said they are satisfied the proposed bill on legal recognition of gender identity is moving along, but are disappointed that the age component has been set at 18.

“We hope that the proposed bill will move forward, but with slight adjustment. We’re quite disappointed with the part of the outcome that has to do with age, since this is not a decision that you need to wait until you’re 18 to make,” Accept president Nicholas Tryfon told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

The bill proposal provides for the right of any person over 18 who feels that their gender identity does not correspond to the one stated in official documents to request a correction of their registered gender.

“Our initial proposal was that the required age should be set at 16, if not younger,” he added. “This is not an opinion – it’s based on evidence from studies from both Cyprus and abroad, which show that these realisations can solidify from quite a young age.”

From his discussions with political parties, Tryfon said that there is a general consensus on the necessity of such a bill, but that their main concern is that of age. “They think that they’re protecting the children by raising the age, but they’re wrong.”

Under the proposed legislation minors wishing to change their legally recognised gender identity would have to do so through their parents or guardians who need to file the form and after a court order.

The court could issue the order for correcting the gender of a minor after it receives the green light by a committee comprised of a social worker, doctor specialised in gender identity matters and a psychologist. The parents would also have to verify that their child is in a position to make such a decision of its own free will and in full knowledge of the consequences.

“We do applaud that there will be a panel, comprised of a psychologist and others, if an applicant is underage, but parents should not have such a defining role in the procedure,” Tryfon said.

He referred to cases where minors ‘came out’ to their parents about their identified gender, after which one or both parents, either out of denial or for other reasons, made their child’s life harder by trying to repress or forbid the child’s expression of this gender.

“Yes, parents should be able to voice their opinion, but the outcome should not be based solely on it. Their role should be more advisory, and the panel should be able to make the final decision,” he added.

Tryfon referred to a case that Accept came across, where a four-year-old wanted to change gender identity. While the child was too young to make such a decision, “what if the child continues feeling that way, should it have to wait until the age of 18 to have legal recognition of its gender identity?”

There are many cases of people changing their gender, through surgery and other painful means, Nicholas said, but this does not get recognised on paper.

“So we owe it to our fellow citizens to give them the right to live with dignity and respect, at the very least.”