Paphos Aphrodite festival better than ever, says mayor

The annual Aphrodite festival in Paphos has now gained a permanent place on the cultural map of Europe, the town’s mayor Pheodonas Phedonos said this week, adding that 640 more tickets had been sold for this year’s festival than last year.

Around 7,000 tickets have now been sold for the three performances of Gioachino Rossini’s famous opera ‘The Barber of Seville’ in Paphos on August 31, September 1 and 2.

“The barber of Seville is being performed at a time when we celebrate two important anniversaries, the 150th anniversary of the death of great musician Gioachino Rossini and the 20th opening of the festival,” artistic director Claudio Pugliese told a press conference.

According to the organisers, each year the group of artists is chosen by the Paphos cultural committee.

The Cyprus symphony orchestra is also participating in the performance by Italian Cialm-Teatro Lirico Italiano in collaboration with the Ventidio Basso Ascoli Piceno Theatre which is staged at the Paphos medieval castle.

Phedonas said the festival has put Paphos and Cyprus in general on the cultural map of Europe.

Such collaborations also strengthen relations between Italy and Cyprus in the field of art and culture, he added.

He also thanked the Bank of Cyprus for contributing more than €50,000 to support the event.

Italian ambassador to Cyprus Andrea Cavallari stressed the importance of opera, which he said has evolved from being performed for an elite to an art form loved and appreciated by many.

Pavlos Paraskevas, director of the cultural services of the education ministry, noted the Aphrodite Festival is the largest annual artistic event in Cyprus and has international scope.

The opera, directed by Lev Pugliese, is the tale of Count Almaviva who takes on the identity of a poor student to woo Rosina – a rich student – in the hope that she may fall in love with his character and not his money. Figaro the barber, who knows all the town’s secrets, tells Almaviva that Rosina is doctor Bartolo’s ward and he intends to marry her. The two come up with a plan to sneak Almaviva into Bartolo’s house so he can seduce Rosina.

All three performances will be translated into Greek, English and Russian through subtitles. Tickets for €25, €40, €50 and €70 are for sale. For more info visit http://www.pafc.com.cy/easyconsole.cfm/id/129