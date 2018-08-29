September with Nostalgia

The organisers of Nostalgia Parties are at it again, starting the new musical season with three events at some of the most unique locations around Cyprus.

The first is set for Sunday at the legendary Forest Park Hotel where DJs Claudio, Mr Fox and Angeliki will go back to the 1930s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s from 11am until 7pm. Just sit by the pool and listen to a soundtrack of favourite classics. There will also be tasty cocktails, food, retro arcade gaming and more. This is promised to be a vintage-style day of relaxation and good music.

The second event of the season and the month returns to where the Nostalgia parties call home, the Powerhouse in Nicosia. On September 7 DJs Claudio and Pueblo Franco will spin some of the best dance music from the years 2000 to 2009. Cocktails, food, retro arcade gaming and a vinyl market will all be available on the night, from 9pm until 2am.

The last event for September will be an epic party, again at The Powerhouse in Nicosia, where DJs Claudio and Marcos will play some of the best dance music from the 40s, 50s and 60s covering Soul, Motown, Rock n Roll, Swing, Jazz and more.

Nostalgia Sunday at the Pool

Nostalgia party with music from the 1930 until the 1970s. September 2. Forest Park Hotel, Troodos Mountains. 11am-7pm. €5. Tel: 99-498642

Nostalgia 2000s Party

Nostalgia party with music from the 2000s. September 7. The Powerhouse, Nicosia. 9pm-2am. €7 + €1 fundraiser. Tel: 99-498642

Nostalgia Jukebox 40s, 50s, 60s Party

Nostalgia party with music from the 1940s until the 1960s. September 22. The Powerhouse, Nicosia. 9pm-2am. €7 + €1 fundraiser. Tel: 99-498642