August 29th, 2018

Suspect arrested in drugs and theft case

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after a police search found drugs and stolen property in his house in Limassol, they said.

Officers searched the 31-year-old’s house on Tuesday morning, after issuing a search warrant.

Police found 7.5 grammes of a white crystalline substance and two grammes of cannabis, they said.

Also found were two computers, women’s bags, watches, various pieces of jewellery, some tools and the amount of €1,205.

Police said the suspect could not give adequate explanations regarding his possession of the drugs and the stolen items, though it was later established that some of the items were stolen from reported thefts committed on August 1 and August 28 in Limassol.

