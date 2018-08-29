Police are looking for a man in connection with the theft of €2,500 on Tuesday in Ayia Napa.

A 28-year-old man reported to police that he was threatened at knifepoint by another man, a compatriot, also 28, who was with him in his apartment in Ayia Napa at around 4pm.

The suspected thief at some point took out a knife and forced the victim to transfer the amount of €2,500 from his account to another bank account.

The thief then took a mobile phone and a portable computer from the flat and fled, leaving the knife behind.

A warrant was issued for the suspect.