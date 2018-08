A total of 23 migrants, 16 men, two women and five children were found walking in Akaki, Nicosia, at 5.30am on Wednesday.

They were taken to Peristerona police station where officers are investigating where they are from and how they arrived in Cyprus.

The social welfare services and the civil defence department were informed accordingly.

Fourteen men and one child were found wandering in Akaki last week who said they had crossed from the north.