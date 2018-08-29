Work-to-rule lira protest causing chaos in north

Industrial unrest has been brewing in the north as unions enforced a work-to-rule in response to the Turkish Cypriot’s administration decision to stop paying public workers overtime.

On Tuesday evening, flights were disrupted at Tympou (Ercan) airport after flight controllers joined other unions and refused to work overtime.

The action affected 18 arrivals and 16 departures, causing chaos.

Daily Kibris said the chaos lasted for five hours, from 7pm until midnight, ending after consultations between the two sides.

The decision to stop paying overtime work was made as Turkish Cypriots seek to buffer the effects of the plunge in the Turkish lira.

According to Turkish Cypriot daily Halkin Sesi, unions had asked the administration to withdraw its decision but the request was rejected. In response, unions decided to apply a work-to-rule and seek legal recourse.

Meanwhile, trade unions such as KAMU-SEN and KTAMS (civil servants), TIP-Is (doctors), GUC-Sen (customs) and Turk-Sen announced that their members will not work overtime.

The secondary school teacher union, KTOS, held a protest on Wednesday outside the Turkish Cypriot assembly saying that the economic crisis was being shouldered only by workers.

Sener Elcil, general secretary of KTOS, said campaigns and sacrifices would be meaningful only with an equal and fair adjustment and added that according to the statistics, the purchasing power of a civil servant fell by 61 per cent and the purchasing power of people on the minimum wage by 56 per cent.

He noted that the salary of a teacher who had started working in 2011 was €780 and dropped to €482 in 2018.

Elcil said the minimum wage which was €558 in 2011 is now just €314.

In the last six months, the value of the dollar against the Turkish lira has increased by 31 per cent, the euro by 26 per cent, and sterling by 21 per cent, accompanied by corresponding rise in the price of nearly all imported goods.

With the increase in the value of foreign currency against the lira, the price of household electricity has also increased as diesel for the main power plant in the north is paid for in US dollars.

The rise in prices has forced consumers to cut spending except for food items, leaving shop owners from Nicosia, Kyrenia, Famagusta, and Rizokarpaso unable to pay the rent, which is charged in British pounds due a lack of confidence in the Turkish lira.