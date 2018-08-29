Works on Limassol–Platres–Troodos road next week will see traffic diverted

August 29th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Works on Limassol–Platres–Troodos road next week will see traffic diverted

The department of public works has announced that the Limassol–Platres–Troodos road will close for works on September 3-4.

During the work period, traffic is expected to be diverted. The department expressed its apologies for any inconvenience that the works might cause. The public is asked to obey the temporary road signs and police instructions.

More information www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy, where a map is provided showing where the works will be carried out and the possible impact they may have on traffic.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close