Works on Limassol–Platres–Troodos road next week will see traffic diverted

The department of public works has announced that the Limassol–Platres–Troodos road will close for works on September 3-4.

During the work period, traffic is expected to be diverted. The department expressed its apologies for any inconvenience that the works might cause. The public is asked to obey the temporary road signs and police instructions.

More information www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy, where a map is provided showing where the works will be carried out and the possible impact they may have on traffic.