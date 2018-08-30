60 university graduates join PwC Cyprus

PwC Cyprus welcomed 60 university graduates who will be joining the organisation’s ACA and ACCA professional training schemes.

The organisation’s new members were welcomed by Mr Evgenios Evgeniou, CEO of PwC Cyprus and Mr Philippos Soseilos, Head of People during an event that took place on 24 August 2018.

Mr Evgeniou stated that “the organisation believes in the potential of the new generation and will continue to invest in it by recruiting and training talented university graduates. We are convinced that the utilisation of young people’s skills is a prerequisite to the successful completion of the collective effort to achieve healthy and viable economic growth. Cyprus’ youth are the driving force of our country’s future; hence PwC will continue to provide them with the support and expertise needed to help them develop and succeed in pursuit of their goals.”

It is worth noting that during the financial year which ended on 30 June 2018, the organisation recruited over 160 people including university graduates who embarked on PwC’s 2017 ACA and ACCA professional training schemes.

The results achieved by PwC trainees in the professional examinations reflect the high quality of the training offered, with pass rates well above the international average. In addition, during the financial year 2018, the trainee accountants of PwC Cyprus achieved 15 worldwide and Pancyprian awards in the professional examinations of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).