Almost 280 traffic violations in Nicosia in only six hours

Over a period of six hours on Wednesday evening Nicosia police booked 277 traffic violators and conducted a total of 550 car searches, while three people were arrested, police said.

Police launched a campaign on Wednesday night from 6pm to 12pm, in an attempt to combat crime, juvenile delinquency and road traffic accidents.

From the car searches conducted in Nicosia, two people were arrested for the illegal possession and transportation of dangerous objects and another person was arrested for the possession of burglary tools, police said.

Excessive speed and other road violations formed the majority of cases both in Nicosia and across the island on Wednesday.

Specifically, in Nicosia, police booked 87 speeders, 46 people for mobile phone use while driving, 13 for having unregistered vehicles, 11 cases of drivers without a seatbelt, six vehicles for not having number plates, and 92 cases of other violations.

Additionally, on a nation-wide scale on Wednesday night, police caught 405 drivers speeding and 708 cases involving other road violations. Police also carried out 171 tests for alcohol, out of which seven cases of drunk driving were reported.