Army sergeant remanded in connection with 2006 cold case

A 47-year-old National Guard master sergeant was remanded in custody for eight days on Thursday after his DNA was matched to explosives found during a drug bust in Limassol in 2006.

The sergeant also faces separate charges in connection with illegal arms found at his barracks earlier this month, which authorities also linked to him through DNA.

On Thursday, police told the court that the suspect was not cooperating, telling investigators that whatever he has to say he will say it in court.

He also refused to provide a blood sample.

His defence objected to him being remanded in custody, arguing that he had never been named by the two suspects police arrested back in 2006.

The sergeant was arrested on Wednesday, shortly after he was released by a court-martial where he was charged the previous day in connection with illegal arms found at his barracks earlier this month. His trial starts on October 9.

The 47-year-old from Limassol, faces charges of illegal possession of a revolver, a hand-grenade and other items, as well as theft.

The weapons were found on August 1 while repairs were being carried out to the ceiling of the showers at the barracks in the Larnaca area.

Workers found a revolver, a hand grenade, explosives, a hood and smoke grenades wrapped in waterproof material.

The items underwent forensic tests, including collection of genetic material, which was later matched to the suspect.

The non-commissioned officer was re-arrested after authorities matched his DNA with genetic material lifted from explosives found in a flat in Yermasoyia during a drug raid on March 18, 2006.

Police at the time arrested two men, aged 31 and 50, for possession and trafficking of 1.2 kilos of cocaine and 6.5 kilos of cannabis.

They also seized two pieces of TNT explosive weighing one pound, two detonators, and two pieces of detonation cord.

Forensics found genetic material on the two pieces of TNT and one of the cords, which they matched to the sergeant 12 years later.

The two traffickers were convicted to 12 years in jail early in 2007.