Bar review: Alea café lounge bar

Opened around five years ago on the Paphos seafront, the already successful Alea café lounge bar has been given a new look and a menu overhaul.

Alea boasts one of the best locations in Paphos and is a popular place to soak up a great view as its found right on the seafront of ‘Ta Bania’ in Kato Paphos and has commanding views of the castle and harbour.

A spruced up interior, new furniture, the introduction of a Sushi bar (open from 7pm), and a new food and drinks menu is just what this venue needed, and it’s well worth a visit if you haven’t already been.

Alea is a perfect place to socialise, especially ‘al fresco’ during the summer and often has a live DJ proving excellent background music.

A ‘Drink at Day and ‘Drink at night’ menu include all sorts of beverages: hot and cold coffees starting at €2, teas, soft drinks, juices, draft and bottled beer, ciders and alcopops.

The latter also offers up a selection of ‘small bites’ (priced from €6.50) to accompany drinks, such as mini burgers, chicken satay and platters. It can be hard to choose from all the spirits and alcoholic offers and a variety of whiskey, vodka, rums, shots, gin and liqueurs. Signature cocktails are priced at €8.50 but well worth it – others are priced at around €7.

The menu change is a welcome one and a good selection of a variety of high quality dishes are available, from lighter snacks to full meals. Both the Angus burger and chips, and the grilled chicken fillets with sweet potato mash are delicious. Desserts don’t disappoint and the staff are friendly and professional.

The decor is quirky and the new seats and stools are comfortable. Huge, folding glass windows ensure a breeze during the warmer months and protection from battering storms that often hit the coast in this area in the winter.

The outside bar to the front of the venue gets very busy during the evening, especially in the summer and booking a table either inside or out is recommended.

Promotional events, special events and DJ sets are all regularly hosted.

This is a venue frequented by locals and visitors, and holiday makers return time and again as it offers a friendly, laid back atmosphere, good service and value for money in an ambience which is buzzing after dark and quieter during the daytime.

A couple of years ago it was awarded Most Original All Day Cafe Lounge Bar in Cyprus at the prestigious Stoli awards – and it’s even better now.

Alea Cafe-Lounge Bar

Where: 7 Poseidonos Avenue, Kato Paphos

When: from 10am

Contact: 96 822854