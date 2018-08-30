Boy bands coming our way

There are boy bands that make girls swoon, there are boy bands that get all the men on their side, and there are boy bands that are all about the music. Two Greek boy bands, who do all of the above, will come over to entertain us in the next few days.

It is a cruel, cruel summer when you suddenly realise that bands and singers only have a few days left to perform their summer season finale. One such band that will help us say goodbye to another summer is the Greek band Onirama tomorrow in Larnaca.

The band has been rocking the Greek music scene since 2000 and has built up a sound fanbase over the years. The five-member boy band, well-known for its party-like concerts, was nominated for best pop band at the fifth Arion Music Awards in 2006. The boys have also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the Greek music industry, including Adrianna Babali, Vasilis Papakonstantinou and Michalis Hatzigiannis.

Bringing in the new season at Ravens in Limassol will be Gimna Kalodia (Bare Cables) on Saturday. The three-piece band was established in 2000. Their first, self-titled album came out in 2005 and another six albums have followed. Their latest album, I Megali Loupa, was self-released and it came out in 2016.

The band’s style can’t really be placed neatly in a stereotypical box. Their music combines violins, pianos, violas, cellos and double basses to create an alternative rock sound.

Onirama

Live performance by the Greek band. August 31. Mazzo Food and Bar, 24 Kleanthi Kalogera, Larnaca. 9pm. Tel: 99-575070

Gimna Kalodia

Live performance by the Greek band. September 1. Ravens, Saripolou and Sokratous 4, Limassol. 10.30pm. €10/13. Tel: 99-614100