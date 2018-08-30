Federer in daytime action on U.S. Open day four

Roger Federer will get his first taste of the oppressive conditions at the U.S. Open on Thursday when the Swiss faces Frenchman Benoit Paire in the second round on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The second seeded Federer beat Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets in his opening match in Tuesday’s evening session and spoke about how tough it has been to adjust to the weather this year.

There will be no relief from the soaring temperatures in New York, with a high of 92 Fahrenheit (33C) predicted for Wednesday and organisers have announced an extreme heat policy that will stay in effect until further notice.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber kicks things off on Arthur Ashe at noon against unseeded Johanna Larsson of Sweden, with the men’s champion Novak Djokovic to play Tennys Sandgren in the evening session.

Djokovic, the sixth seed, struggled badly during his first round clash with Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, dropping a set before rallying to win in four after spending time in an ice bath during the mandatory 10-minute heat break.

The Serb, who beat Sandgren in straight sets at Wimbledon this year, will hope for a more coherent performance out of the blistering daylight heat.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev faces Frenchman Nicolas Mahut Over at Louis Armstrong Stadium before second seed Caroline Wozniacki takes on Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

Sixth seed Caroline Garcia, who looked in good form in beating Briton Johanna Konta in the first round, is up against Olympic champion Monica Puig on Grandstand, followed by men’s seventh seed Marin Cilic, the 2014 champion, who meets Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Away from the buzz of the three showcourts, Australia’s bad boy Nick Kyrgios meets Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert on court 17.

Day 4, Thursday, Aug. 30

Men’s Singles

No. 2 Roger Federer vs. Benoit Paire

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Mahut

No. 6 Novak Djokovic vs. Tennys Sandgren

No. 7 Marin Cilic vs. Hubert Hurkacz

No. 10 David Goffin vs. Robin Haase

No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Joao Sousa

No. 13 Diego Schwartzman vs. Jaume Munar

No. 14 Fabio Fognini vs. John Millman

No. 17 Lucas Pouille vs. Marcos Baghdatis

No. 21 Kei Nishikori vs. Gael Monfils

No. 23 Hyeon Chung vs. Mikhail Kukushkin

No. 26 Richard Gasquet vs. Laslo Djere

No. 30 Nick Kyrgios vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Julian Benneteau vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

Matthew Ebden vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber

Alex de Minaur vs. Frances Tiafoe

Women’s Singles

No. 4 Angelique Kerber vs. Johanna Larsson

No. 5 Petra Kvitova vs. Yafan Wang

No. 6 Caroline Garcia vs. Monica Puig

No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Taylor Townsend

No. 11 Daria Kasatkina vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

No. 13 Kiki Bertens vs. Francesca Di Lorenzo

No. 14 Madison Keys vs. Bernarda Pera

No. 20 Naomi Osaka vs. Julia Glushko

No. 22 Maria Sharapova vs. Sorana Cirstea

No. 26 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Vera Zvonareva

No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova vs. Su-Wei Hsieh

No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Kristina Mladenovic

Katerina Siniakova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic

Aleksandra Krunic vs. Kirsten Flipkens

Eugenie Bouchard vs. Marketa Vondrousova

