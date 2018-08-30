Federer in daytime action on U.S. Open day four

Roger Federer will get his first taste of the oppressive conditions at the U.S. Open on Thursday when the Swiss faces Frenchman Benoit Paire in the second round on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The second seeded Federer beat Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets in his opening match in Tuesday’s evening session and spoke about how tough it has been to adjust to the weather this year.
There will be no relief from the soaring temperatures in New York, with a high of 92 Fahrenheit (33C) predicted for Wednesday and organisers have announced an extreme heat policy that will stay in effect until further notice.
Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber kicks things off on Arthur Ashe at noon against unseeded Johanna Larsson of Sweden, with the men’s champion Novak Djokovic to play Tennys Sandgren in the evening session.
Djokovic, the sixth seed, struggled badly during his first round clash with Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, dropping a set before rallying to win in four after spending time in an ice bath during the mandatory 10-minute heat break.
The Serb, who beat Sandgren in straight sets at Wimbledon this year, will hope for a more coherent performance out of the blistering daylight heat.
Fourth seed Alexander Zverev faces Frenchman Nicolas Mahut Over at Louis Armstrong Stadium before second seed Caroline Wozniacki takes on Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.
Sixth seed Caroline Garcia, who looked in good form in beating Briton Johanna Konta in the first round, is up against Olympic champion Monica Puig on Grandstand, followed by men’s seventh seed Marin Cilic, the 2014 champion, who meets Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.
Away from the buzz of the three showcourts, Australia’s bad boy Nick Kyrgios meets Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert on court 17.
Day 4, Thursday, Aug. 30
Men’s Singles
No. 2 Roger Federer vs. Benoit Paire
No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Mahut
No. 6 Novak Djokovic vs. Tennys Sandgren
No. 7 Marin Cilic vs. Hubert Hurkacz
No. 10 David Goffin vs. Robin Haase
No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Joao Sousa
No. 13 Diego Schwartzman vs. Jaume Munar
No. 14 Fabio Fognini vs. John Millman
No. 17 Lucas Pouille vs. Marcos Baghdatis
No. 21 Kei Nishikori vs. Gael Monfils
No. 23 Hyeon Chung vs. Mikhail Kukushkin
No. 26 Richard Gasquet vs. Laslo Djere
No. 30 Nick Kyrgios vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Julian Benneteau vs. Jan-Lennard Struff
Matthew Ebden vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber
Alex de Minaur vs. Frances Tiafoe
Women’s Singles
No. 4 Angelique Kerber vs. Johanna Larsson
No. 5 Petra Kvitova vs. Yafan Wang
No. 6 Caroline Garcia vs. Monica Puig
No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Taylor Townsend
No. 11 Daria Kasatkina vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich
No. 13 Kiki Bertens vs. Francesca Di Lorenzo
No. 14 Madison Keys vs. Bernarda Pera
No. 20 Naomi Osaka vs. Julia Glushko
No. 22 Maria Sharapova vs. Sorana Cirstea
No. 26 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Vera Zvonareva
No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova vs. Su-Wei Hsieh
No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Kristina Mladenovic
Katerina Siniakova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic
Aleksandra Krunic vs. Kirsten Flipkens
Eugenie Bouchard vs. Marketa Vondrousova
For complete time schedule please visit US Open official page