Four new ‘green points’ for Limassol district

The contract for the management of four ‘green points’ in the Limassol district have been signed and they are expected to start operating within a month, an announcement said on Thursday.

The points will operate in Fassoula, Parekklisia, Kolossi and Pissouri, while a mobile one will also be created.

Green points are areas for the collection of bulky waste which are fenced and guarded. Residents can, at no cost, take big items such as furniture and electrical devices.

Specifically, there will be special areas for packing materials, fabrics, mattresses, garden waste, furniture, toys, electrical appliances, paints, batteries, plastic containers and metal objects.

The collected items will be reused and recycled.

The changes are being made due to European and national legislation aimed at protecting the environment.

According to European directives less than 10 per cent of municipal rubbish should end up in landfills, whereas in Cyprus more than 70 per cent does.

Unless sweeping changes are made the Republic faces huge fines from European authorities.

M.M.K. Planet Ltd is the company which won the tender for the management of the new green points.