French actor Depardieu faces rape investigation, denies wrongdoing

Gerard Depardieu is being investigated by the Paris prosecutor over accusations of rape and sexual assault, a judicial source said – though the French actor denied any wrongdoing, his lawyer said.

“I can confirm a complaint was registered on August 27 in the jurisdiction of the Aix-en-Provence prosecutor. The case was passed on to the Paris prosecutor,” the source said.

A lawyer for Depardieu dismissed the accusations.

“Gerard Depardieu denies any wrongdoing. He will cooperate in the investigation and will answer questions,” Herve Temime told BFM television.

One of France’s most prolific actors, Depardieu has taken part in about 170 movies in his career and gained international recognition in 1990 after starring in English language comedy “Green Card”.