Police are investigating a burglary at a Zygi kiosk where €500 and 150 packets of cigarettes were stolen early on Thursday morning.

The alarm of the kiosk near the Kalavasos roundabout went off at 2.30am. Police officers found that unknown perpetrators had broken two doors to get to the main area of the building from where they took the money and the cigarettes before leaving.

The kiosk has a video surveillance system, the footage of which is being examined by police.