Leptos Golden Mile Resort among Cyprus “top selling developments”

Leptos Estates revealed that the first three projects of its Golden Mile Resort, Apollo Village, Apollo Beach Villas and Adonis Beach Villas were a great success and that it is one of the island’s “top selling developments” for this summer.

Discover the unbeatable beauty of the “Golden Mile”, a part of the Paphos coastline situated between the picturesque Paphos Harbour and the magnificent sandy beaches of Coral Bay, home to the shipwreck of St Nicolaos and Paphos’ most spectacular sunsets.

This exceptional area is one of the Island’s most spectacular and sought-after coastal spots where the sea’s hues of blue, green and turquoise blend harmoniously with its golden sun-kissed coastline. Endless sunshine and majestic sunsets, wild natural beauty are the main attractions. It is hence no surprise that the area attracts many visitors on foot, by boat and even helicopter tours.

The latest addition of the Leptos Group’s “Adonis Beach Villas” on the Golden Mile blends harmoniously with the golden sun-kissed coastline, rocky and sandy beaches together with its wild natural beauty. This luxurious beachfront development overlooks the sea with modern architectural design and finishes, services, facilities and amenities of the highest standard. The project features private pools, landscaped gardens, large verandas and outdoor living areas, contemporary modern technology and functional connectivity.

The Golden Mile is a well-deserved name for this truly magical sea front location. The vision of the Leptos Group for this unique location and its name justify its passion for creativity, innovation and preservation of the natural environment.