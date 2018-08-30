Man tries to flee after being stopped in stolen car

A resident of Nicosia was arrested when he was caught driving a stolen car near Moni on Wednesday afternoon.

Police received information that a stolen car was travelling on the old road from Nicosia to Limassol and when they arrived in the area they spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, got out of the car near Monagroulli and tried to escape on foot but was caught.

When the car was searched a number of burglary tools and a woollen cap were found.

The car was returned to its 66-year-old owner from which it was stolen on Monday in Nicosia.

